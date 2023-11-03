Junior Achievement gets ready for Shot in the Dark 2023

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -You can get your mini golf on while supporting Junior Achievement at this year’s Shot in the Dark event.

The 18-hole putt-putt tournament will have refreshments, games, a raffle, music and of course some friendly competition.

“What’s been fun about the tournament is that it’s glow in the dark golf balls, you know the course is lit up, and so it makes for a really neat atmosphere,” said President of JA Tyler Smith.

Teams of four golfers will be $400, with sponsorships costing between $250 to $5,000.

If you don’t want to participate in the tournament, you can still enjoy the reception by purchasing a $50 guest ticket.

All proceeds directly benefit JA of the Brazos Valley.

Junior Achievement provides authentic experiential programs that expand economic opportunity for all students K-12.

Shot in the Dark will be Nov. 17 at BigShots in Bryan.

Register here.

