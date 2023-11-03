No. 4 Aggies Outlast No. 7 South Carolina, 10-8

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. - The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team outlasted the No. 7 South Carolina Gamecocks, 10-8, Friday at One Wood Farm.

Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0) won three of four events, including Fences and Flat to remain undefeated on the season in Jumping Seat. The victory over South Carolina (4-3, 0-3) marked the ninth straight, including the fourth consecutive win in Blythewood. Brooke Brombach (Flat) and Ellie Gerbrandt (Horsemanship) highlighted the day winning Most Outstanding Performing honors in their events.

“This is a big road win for us,” head coach Tana McKay said. “South Carolina is always tough at home and this team really stepped up to the challenge. I’m very proud of how we are working together and how resilient we have been through this season so far.”

The Aggies controlled the English side of the day winning Flat (3-1) and Fences (3-2). Brombach and Devon Thomas showcased their dominance as each scored a point in both Jumping Seat events. Brombach registered an 81 in Fences and 80 in Flat, while Thomas scored a 74 in Flat and 80 in Fences. Alexis Ortiz scored an 80 in Fences and Rylee Shufelt registered a 77 in Flat to add to the team total.

On the Western side, Gerbrandt led the Maroon & White in Horsemanship scoring a 77.5. Ella Petak received a 76 and Millie Landon registered a 76.5 as the Aggies won the event 3-2.

Entering the final event, Ole’ Sarge’s charges fended off a late Gamecock comeback as Mattie Gustin scored a 72 and Emmy Lu Marsh tied after earning a 70 as the Aggies fell in Reining, 3-1.

Up Next

Texas A&M returns to Aggieland to host No. 2 Auburn on Friday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.

