Polls tell more than meets the eye, according to political scientist

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Political scientists say polls can tell us a lot about an election and our own country.

Polls can include topics like what people care about, and what they are concerned about when it comes to our future leaders.

However, some say sometimes those polls can completely miss the mark.

Kirby Goidel, a political science professor at Texas A&M, says that the importance of the polls lies in the details, not the big picture.

“They’re helping us tell the story about what the election is about,” Goidel said. “How you would want to see it incorporated is we want to know why voters did what they did. We want to know what they expect. We want to know what they’re looking for out of government. And the polls are better than any other piece of information that we have because they’re based on random samples and they’re not based on who’s screaming the loudest.”

