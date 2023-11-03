Rudder students treat seniors to a day of pampering

By Crystal Galny
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some local high school students treated seniors to a spa day.

Cosmetology and barber students from Rudder High School in Bryan brought their services to the residents at Isle at Watercrest in Bryan.

The seniors had their hair cut and styled, manicures, and a shave for the men.

Students were able to apply the skills they’ve learned in class with the added benefit of talking with some of the wisest in our community.

Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl's death
