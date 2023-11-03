Running toward the holiday season with the St. Nick Fun Run

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Get ready to run into the Christmas season.

Mark your calendars for Dec. 2nd, because St. Thomas Episcopal Church is holding their annual St. Nick Fun Run.

The run will have options, with a a 5k, 10k, and merry mile.

The route starts at the church and follows paved roads as they wind through College Station’s Southside neighborhood.

“We’ve always made the event pet friendly, and the dogs actually dress up a little bit more than the humans,” said Head of School Beth Lawrence.

It’s a family-friendly event, with cookies at the end of the race and the children are also invited to play on the playground.

Each participant will get a long sleeve shirt included with the registration fee.

The shirts can also be purchased separately.

All funds raised will go to the tuition assistance program at St. Thomas Early Learning Center.

For more details on the races and registration fees, click here.

