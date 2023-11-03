Save on furniture, home decor all month long at Dirt Road Rustics

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting November 1, you can take advantage of Black Friday savings at Dirt Road Rustics.

Plus, more savings than ever before at the 3rd Annual Flea Market on Saturday, November 4.

“On November 4th, you’ll find 80% off of furniture and home décor. Things that are slightly scratched or dented, have little dings in them, we’re opening up for our customers because we can’t sell them at full retail. Come see what we have, help us clear out our warehouse and get yourself a good deal,” Owner, Veronica Fly, said.

The sale starts at 10am, so be sure to arrive early to get your hands on the best items.

Following the sale on November 4 is the epic Black Friday weekend.

“We will have door busters. We will have big sales. We will have all sorts of sales going on with special packages on all of our furniture and dining room sets, bedroom sets, couches, anything like that. It’s going to be a really fun time. It’s one of the best times of the year to come shop with us,” Owner, Cheyenne Castilleja, said.

