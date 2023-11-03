Save money, find creative Christmas gifts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re in the holiday spirit or not, you don’t have to wait to start your holiday shopping. Mays Business School professor Jordana George joined BVTM Friday to share some tips on holiday shopping because it’ll likely be a different experience for many this year.

“Everyone is feeling the pinch this year, so people are definitely starting to think about in advance what can we do to get the biggest bang for the buck or be able to cut back,” George said.

According to the professor, many people’s focus will be on getting toys for their kids along with clothes, accessories and electronics.

Stores like Walmart and Target are already helping customers get ahead on these purchases by offering deals now and sharing what’s ahead for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

George suggests using blackfriday.com to keep an eye on your desired items. Although, you may not have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find the best deals.

Online platforms like Amazon have offered multiple Prime Days with big savings. In addition, George said some stores may even release deals weeks before Thanksgiving because they’ll be closed on the holiday.

Along with buying gifts, George said getting creative may be the best way to go. Inflation has played a big part in how much people are spending along with people already having enough electronics, accessories and clothes.

“Sixty-five percent of all returned gifts are clothing gifts so maybe try to think a little more creatively,” George said.

Some options are gift cards, creating homemade gifts like offering free labor and buying subscription services to streaming platforms or news outlets.

“You can be really creative and do some fun things this year without losing the joy of the season,” George said.

Another creative route to take is planning an experience.

”Families going on trips together,” George said. “Maybe your extended family, you rent a house down on the gulf during the off-season. That can be a lot of fun, can save everyone a lot of money and put it into building your relationships instead.”

George also recommends using AI and ChatGPT. She said they can be resources to create fun Christmas stories for the family and even give suggestions on gifts and trips.

