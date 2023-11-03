Several events planned to honor and remember Brazos County veterans

By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 2, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are several ways to remember and honor veterans who served and passed on in Brazos County.

Starting Saturday, Nov. 4th at the College Station City Cemetery volunteers will begin placing flags at 8:30 a.m. at the graves of service members.

“There are 900 veterans at College Station City Cemetery,” Wreaths Across American Volunteer Co-Chair Ellen Fuller said.

Fuller recommends bringing a screwdriver to the event if the ground is hard and won’t allow flags to be pushed in independently.

There will also be flag placings on Sunday, Nov. 5, starting at 2 p.m. at Memorial Cemetery Aggie Field of Honor.

On Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8 a.m., volunteers will place flags on graves at Oakwood Cemetery.

On Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 a.m., flags will be placed at Bryan City Cemetery.

In all, nearly 3,000 flags will be placed on the graves of service members.

One of the challenges volunteers will face is identifying the graves of service members. “If it’s a private cemetery, the veteran still qualifies for a medallion or a marker,” Brazos County Veterans Service Officer Pam Robertson said. “They can go to www.VA.gov and order that, that way they can mark the gravesite and we can get a flag on there as well.”

Robertson said to qualify for a medallion, the family of a service member needs to provide a DD-214 and the death certificate, and there are some other forms she said are easy to fill out and can be done at the Veterans Services office at 200 South Texas Ave. Suite 167 in Bryan.

Some Veterans Day 2023 ceremony times are also being adjusted:

Sat, Nov. 11 – 9:30 a.m. Veterans Day wreath placement – Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial – Mounce Library Plaza, Bryan

Sat, Nov. 11 – 11 a.m. Veterans Day observation – American Legion – 101 Waco St, Bryan

Sun, Nov. 12 – 4 p.m. Veterans Day observation - Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial – Veterans Park, College Station

