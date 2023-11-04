2 men arrested in connection to Bryan shooting on San Jacinto Lane

By Justin Dorsey
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two Bryan men are in custody after being arrested in connection to a Tuesday night shooting on San Jacinto Lane.

According to reports, police responded to this area of San Jacinto lane in Bryan to a facility called the “Green Hornet”. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witness say a music video involving gang members was being filmed in the building when an altercation broke out.

After the fight moved outside, an opposing gang opened fire on the group, striking the woman.

No other injuries were reported.

Police have arrested Jasteven Craft, 21, and Jayden Walker,18.

Both men are charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Craft is being held on bonds over $150,000. Walker is being held on bonds totaling $75,000.

