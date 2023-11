2023 Brazos Valley high school football playoff pairings and results

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

CLASS 5A

Bi-District Round

College Station vs Boerne Champion - Friday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m. - Cougar Field, College Station

A&M Consolidated vs San Antonio Wagner - Friday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m. - Tiger Field, College Station

Huntsville vs Texas City - Friday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m. - Stingaree Stadium, Texas City

Brenham vs Port Neches-Groves Friday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m. - PNG Indian Stadium

CLASS 4A

BI-District Round

Madisonville vs La Grange - Thursday, November 9th at 7:00 p.. - Merrill Green Stadium, Bryan

Giddings vs Waco Connally - Friday, November 10th at 7:30 p.m. - Merrill Green Stadium, Bryan

Bellville vs

CLASS 3A

Bi-District Round

Franklin vs Halletsville - Friday, November 10th at 7:30 p.m. - Waller ISD Stadium

Anderson-Shiro vs New Diana - Friday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m. - Monte Jack Driskell Stadium, Crockett

Lexington vs Boling - Friday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m. - Hallettsville Brahma Memorial Stadium

Buffalo vs Tidehaven - Thursday, November 9th at 6:30 p.m. - Legacy Stadium, Katy

CLASS 2A

Bi-District Round

Burton vs Granger - Thursday, November 9th at 7:00 p.m. - Rockdale

Centerville vs West Sabine - Thursday, November 9th at 7:00 p.m. - Diboll

Leon vs Garrison

Bremond vs Yorktown - Thursday, November 9th at 7:00 p.m. - Giddings

Iola vs Falls City - Thursday, November 9th at 7:00 p.m. - Smithville

Lovelady vs Price Carlisle - Thursday, November 9th at 7:00 p.m. - Monte Jack Driskell Stadium, Crockett

CLASS 1A

Bi-District Round

Calvert vs

TAPPS

Bi-District Round

Brazos Christian vs Reicher Catholic

St. Joseph vs Bulverde Bracken - Friday, November 10th at 6:00 p.m. - Glockzin Jr. Family Athletic Complex, Bryan

Allen Academy vs Waco Live Oak - at Waco Live Oak

