Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Turtle

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Turtle is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Nov. 3.

This pup is high energy and loves his treats. He’s just under a year old.

Turtle has been through some obedience training classes. According to the shelter, he knows the commands sit and down.

Take a look at Turtle and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Microchip Event

Aggieland Humane is hosting a free microchipping event on Saturday. It’s open to dogs and cats who are eight weeks or older. It’s from 10 a.m. to noon at Sterling Subaru on N Earl Rudder Fwy. Pets will be microchipped on first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.