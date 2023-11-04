Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Turtle

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Turtle is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Nov. 3.

This pup is high energy and loves his treats. He’s just under a year old.

Turtle has been through some obedience training classes. According to the shelter, he knows the commands sit and down.

Take a look at Turtle and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Microchip Event

Aggieland Humane is hosting a free microchipping event on Saturday. It’s open to dogs and cats who are eight weeks or older. It’s from 10 a.m. to noon at Sterling Subaru on N Earl Rudder Fwy. Pets will be microchipped on first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
A selection of titles included on the list of challenged books.
Brenham ISD pulls 32 books from high school library after resident complaints
Bryan Police investigating after a vehicle was hit by gunfire
Jessica Bundren, 40, was sentenced to life in prison.
Stepmother gets life on charges connected to girl’s death
Nariah Reeves remains in jail on a $405,000 bond.
Grand Jury hands up indictment for woman accused of murder

Latest News

Madisonville Animal Shelter
Madisonville animal shelter faces overcrowding ahead of winter
Clyde is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Oct. 27.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Clyde
Zuul is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Oct. 10
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Zuul
Zuul is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Oct. 10
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Zuul