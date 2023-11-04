Aggieland Outfitters holds Grand Opening for their third location

Aggieland Outfitters grand opening
Aggieland Outfitters grand opening(KBTX)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The official grand opening for Aggieland Outfitters on Fairview Avenue was on Saturday.

It’s the third location right down from their George Bush Drive and University Drive location.

Their grand opening was from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., it featured a DJ, tacos, a mechanical bull ride, and prizes.

Blake Bodin, The Director of Marketing for Aggieland Outfitters, said he’s excited about how all three stores will grow in the coming years.

“This is something that we’ve been wanting to do for a long time. We’ve gone from groundbreaking to ribbon cuttings and now, you know, with having an away game, we thought this would be a great weekend to do something,” said Bodin.

Their new store showcases the history of Texas A&M football and has a mobile robot inside that people can interact with.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Bundren, 40, was sentenced to life in prison.
Stepmother gets life on charges connected to girl’s death
Bryan Police investigating after a vehicle was hit by gunfire
Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
A selection of titles included on the list of challenged books.
Brenham ISD pulls 32 books from high school library after resident complaints
Hugo Leiva
Man arrested for shooting vehicle in Bryan

Latest News

volunteers gather at college station cemetery to honor veterans
Community volunteers place flags on veteran’s graves at College Station cemetary
Brazos Valley law enforcement join the “Beard It Up and Color for the Cure Campaigns”
The Snook Bluejays fell to the Louise Hornets 22 to 35 Friday at their home stadium.
Snook takes another loss for their final game of the season
Hugo Leiva
Man arrested for shooting vehicle in Bryan