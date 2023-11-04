Aggieland Outfitters holds Grand Opening for their third location

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The official grand opening for Aggieland Outfitters on Fairview Avenue was on Saturday.

It’s the third location right down from their George Bush Drive and University Drive location.

Their grand opening was from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., it featured a DJ, tacos, a mechanical bull ride, and prizes.

Blake Bodin, The Director of Marketing for Aggieland Outfitters, said he’s excited about how all three stores will grow in the coming years.

“This is something that we’ve been wanting to do for a long time. We’ve gone from groundbreaking to ribbon cuttings and now, you know, with having an away game, we thought this would be a great weekend to do something,” said Bodin.

Their new store showcases the history of Texas A&M football and has a mobile robot inside that people can interact with.

