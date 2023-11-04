Aggies Snap Skid with Sweep of Alabama

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team snapped a three-match skid as it swept Alabama Friday evening in Reed Arena, 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-18).

The Aggies (15-7, 7-5 SEC) raced out to a five-point lead in the first frame, spearheaded by Bianna Muoneke’s three early kills (10-5). A&M extended its advantage through the nation’s leader in blocks, Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, as she logged four stuffs in quick succession, forcing an Alabama (10-13, 0-12 SEC) timeout, 18-11. The Aggies didn’t take their foot off the gas and closed out the opener, 25-20.

In similar fashion to the first frame, A&M once again was the first to double digits and leading by five (10-5). The onslaught continued, as the Maroon & White closed out the set on a 16-10 run (25-15) behind Logan Lednicky’s five second set kills.

The squads battled back-and-forth to open the third, as the Aggies led by one at the media timeout, 15-14. Alabama scored two-straight points out of the break for its first lead in the match; however, it didn’t last as A&M countered with a 10-2 streak to claim the set (25-18) and match, 3-0.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Reed Arena Sunday to face No. 24 Auburn with first serve set for 3 p.m.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on today’s match …

“Feels good to win. Anyone in the SEC can beat anyone so you can’t let your guard down, especially at home. We were able to run the full court and I was excited to see us putting together blocks, kills and digs.”

Morrison on what made the offense spark tonight …

“Balance. The ability to attack in different ways and on different spots on the court is great. We are lucky to have multiple players that can put it down. A lot of the points scored tonight were earned by our offense and defense being in sync with each other.”

PLAYER’S QUOTES

Sophomore middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla on today’s match …

“I think it was a very good representation of who we are. We played our game and didn’t let who was on the other side of the net ruin our system. We worked really hard in practice this week preparing for these matches this weekend.”

Freshman outside hitter Bianna Muoneke on today’s match …

“I felt like our game IQ was really high tonight. We were all together from getting blocks, to hitting in the split, to reading on defense. If we can just continue to be smart with our plays and rely on each other, we can keep winning.”

STAT STANDOUTS

Bianna Muoneke – 10 kills – .333 hitting percentage – 13 digs – 4 blocks

Logan Lednicky – 11 kills – .364 hitting percentage

Caroline Meuth – 9 kills – 3 blocks – 2 aces

Ital Lopuyo – 7 kills – .375 hitting percentage – 3 blocks

Ava Underwood – 17 digs – 4 assists

Morgan Perkins – 6 kills – 5 blocks

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla – 5 blocks

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

