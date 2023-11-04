Anderson-Shiro makes program history in regular season finale over Trinity

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Anderson-Shiro beat Trinity 58-6 Friday night at Anderson ISD Stadium to finish the regular season with a 9-1 record.

The Owls’ 9 wins are the most wins in a single season in program history. They have a chance to make more history next week by picking up their first playoff victory.

Jarvis Haynes led the way with 3 touchdowns all in the first half. Quarterback Connor Daley had two first-half touchdowns (a 51-yard run and a 12-yard pass to Kagan Stephens).

The Owls jumped out to a 30-0 lead after the first quarter. They led 38-0 at halftime before cruising to the 52-point win.

Anderson-Shiro is the No. 2 seed out of District 12-3A Div. II and will play in the bi-district round of the playoffs next week for the 5th time in the past six years.

