Brazos Valley law enforcement join the “Beard It Up and Color for the Cure Campaigns”

(KBTX)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Wednesday, Brazos County law enforcement started changing up their looks for charity.

The Texas A&M University Police Department, Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Police Department are teaming up with The Cure Starts Now-Central Texas to raise money for childhood cancer.

They are joining an initiative is to raise money for childhood cancer called “Beard It Up and Color for the Cure Campaigns” for the month of November.

“Our policy has changed so we can grow beards here year round, however were always looking for the opportunity to help,” said Sgt. David Wilcox, Brazos County Sheriffs Office.

In the month of November, officers participating from the local agencies will donate $50 to grow a beard or $30 to grow a goatee.

Female officers will donate $30 to paint their nails a color that coincides with a cancer that has affected them or someone they know.

According to The Cure Starts Now-Central Texas Facebook page, the group says they have already raised $33,000 this year.

