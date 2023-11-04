IOLA, Texas (KBTX) -It’s Week 11 of Friday Football Fever in the Brazos Valley as two playoff-bound teams fight for which seeds they’ll get. The Iola Bulldogs hosted the Bremond Tigers in the clash of 2A Division competitors.

After a scoreless first quarter, Bremond lined up on the Bulldogs’ 37-yard line. Sophomore Tank Scott received the handoff, turned on the burners down the sideline, and scored the touchdown, putting the first points on the board.

In the next possession, Iola took a shot down the field, but Senior quarterback Koben Zan, who played on both sides of the ball, intercepted the pass to keep Iola off the scoreboard.

With seven minutes left in the second quarter and the ball on the Bulldogs’ six-yard line, Bremond’s Zan lobbed a pass to Tank Scott, who was waiting in the corner of the endzone to extend the Tigers’ lead.

Bremond Tigers shut out the Iola Bulldogs to end the regular season (KBTX)

After the halftime break, Bremond maintained their momentum, keeping their feet on the gas. With nine minutes left in the third quarter and the ball in the red zone, Scott found his way into the endzone once again, scoring a two-yard touchdown run.

In the next possession, Bremond reached the red zone after Tristan Morehead’s 40+ yard run took the ball down to the three-yard line.

On the next play, sophomore Xavier Clark received the handoff, ran straight up the middle, and punched it into the endzone, adding yet another touchdown to the Tigers’ lead, putting them up 28-0.

In the fourth quarter, with 11 minutes left in the game, Zan handed off the ball to Xavier Clark, who sprinted down the sideline for a 16-yard touchdown run.

Bremond continued to expand their lead, securing a 48-0 shutout victory over Iola.

Now, the waiting game begins as both the Bremond Tigers and Iola Bulldogs are playoff-bound and waiting for the announcement of their next opponents.

