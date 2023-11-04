Cougars win the District 11-5A-I title outright

The Cougars (9-1, 7-0) win the District 11-5A-I title outright.
The Cougars (9-1, 7-0) win the District 11-5A-I title outright.(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Cougars (9-1, 7-0) win the District 11-5A-I title outright over Hendrickson, 42-14.

Connor Cashion led the charge for College Station with two touchdowns in the first half giving the Cougars a 28-0 lead at the break.

“I think we have some confidence in what we have done. I don’t think think it’s arrogance, I certainly hope not,” said Head Coach Stoney Pryor. “The way the kids have performed in different situations, I think that we’ve got some faith in each other, some faith in the scheme, some faith in the coaches and the players. It works all the way around.”

The Cougars finish a perfect 7-0 in district play and 9-1 overall. They will host Boerne Champions next week in the Bi-District round of playoffs.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
Jessica Bundren, 40, was sentenced to life in prison.
Stepmother gets life on charges connected to girl’s death
A selection of titles included on the list of challenged books.
Brenham ISD pulls 32 books from high school library after resident complaints
Bryan Police investigating after a vehicle was hit by gunfire
Nariah Reeves remains in jail on a $405,000 bond.
Grand Jury hands up indictment for woman accused of murder

Latest News

Texas A&M vs Ole Miss BGFN Preview
Hearne Eagles
Hearne Eagles soar to victory against Throndale
Anderson ISD Stadium
Anderson-Shiro makes program history in regular season finale over Trinity
Texas A&M Volleyball
Aggies Snap Skid with Sweep of Alabama