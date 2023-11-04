Cougars win the District 11-5A-I title outright

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Cougars (9-1, 7-0) win the District 11-5A-I title outright over Hendrickson, 42-14.

Connor Cashion led the charge for College Station with two touchdowns in the first half giving the Cougars a 28-0 lead at the break.

“I think we have some confidence in what we have done. I don’t think think it’s arrogance, I certainly hope not,” said Head Coach Stoney Pryor. “The way the kids have performed in different situations, I think that we’ve got some faith in each other, some faith in the scheme, some faith in the coaches and the players. It works all the way around.”

The Cougars finish a perfect 7-0 in district play and 9-1 overall. They will host Boerne Champions next week in the Bi-District round of playoffs.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.