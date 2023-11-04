Franklin clinches the two seed out of District 11 3-A with big win over Academy

The Franklin Lions win big in their regular season finale against the Academy Bumblebees, 49-28.
2023 Friday Football Fever
By Frank Greene
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Lions were firing on all cylinders tonight as they cruise their way to victory, clinching the two seed out of District 11 3-A Division One.

Academy would be the first to strike with a 50 yard quarterback keeper from Kasey Mraz, giving the Bumblebees their first and only lead of the night.

Franklin answers back on their next possession. Cort Lowry turns a potential loss of yards into points with a long touchdown pass to Devyn Hidrogo, tying the game up at 7 a piece.

The Lions continue to keep up the pace, this time with a play action pass to RJ Fulton who takes it 30 yards to the end zone. Franklin leads 14-7.

After an interception, Franklin is able to drive the ball all the way to the goal line. They finish off the drive with a 10 yard rushing touchdown from Jayden Jackson, padding their lead to 21-7.

Academy are finally able to respond midway through the second with a rushing touchdown from Cavali Nealy.

Franklin will look to win their third straight title this year as they head into the playoffs.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
Jessica Bundren, 40, was sentenced to life in prison.
Stepmother gets life on charges connected to girl’s death
A selection of titles included on the list of challenged books.
Brenham ISD pulls 32 books from high school library after resident complaints
Bryan Police investigating after a vehicle was hit by gunfire
Nariah Reeves remains in jail on a $405,000 bond.
Grand Jury hands up indictment for woman accused of murder

Latest News

2023 Friday Football Fever Replay
2023 Friday Football Fever Replay
Madisonville routs Salado in regular season finale
Leon defeats Normangee with 40-7 to end the regular season
Montgomery ends season with victory over Rudder