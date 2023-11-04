Franklin clinches the two seed out of District 11 3-A with big win over Academy

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Lions were firing on all cylinders tonight as they cruise their way to victory, clinching the two seed out of District 11 3-A Division One.

Academy would be the first to strike with a 50 yard quarterback keeper from Kasey Mraz, giving the Bumblebees their first and only lead of the night.

Franklin answers back on their next possession. Cort Lowry turns a potential loss of yards into points with a long touchdown pass to Devyn Hidrogo, tying the game up at 7 a piece.

The Lions continue to keep up the pace, this time with a play action pass to RJ Fulton who takes it 30 yards to the end zone. Franklin leads 14-7.

After an interception, Franklin is able to drive the ball all the way to the goal line. They finish off the drive with a 10 yard rushing touchdown from Jayden Jackson, padding their lead to 21-7.

Academy are finally able to respond midway through the second with a rushing touchdown from Cavali Nealy.

Franklin will look to win their third straight title this year as they head into the playoffs.

