Franklin clinches the two seed out of District 11 3-A with big win over Academy
The Franklin Lions win big in their regular season finale against the Academy Bumblebees, 49-28.
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Lions were firing on all cylinders tonight as they cruise their way to victory, clinching the two seed out of District 11 3-A Division One.
Academy would be the first to strike with a 50 yard quarterback keeper from Kasey Mraz, giving the Bumblebees their first and only lead of the night.
Franklin answers back on their next possession. Cort Lowry turns a potential loss of yards into points with a long touchdown pass to Devyn Hidrogo, tying the game up at 7 a piece.
The Lions continue to keep up the pace, this time with a play action pass to RJ Fulton who takes it 30 yards to the end zone. Franklin leads 14-7.
After an interception, Franklin is able to drive the ball all the way to the goal line. They finish off the drive with a 10 yard rushing touchdown from Jayden Jackson, padding their lead to 21-7.
Academy are finally able to respond midway through the second with a rushing touchdown from Cavali Nealy.
Franklin will look to win their third straight title this year as they head into the playoffs.
