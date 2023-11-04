Hearne Eagles soar to victory against Throndale

Hearne Eagles
Hearne Eagles(KBTX)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hearne looked to end the season on a positive note as the Eagle took on Thorndale at Allen Academy.

The Eagles wasted no time putting points on the board. Ja’marijon Benford pushed past the defensive line and made his way into the endzone. It put Hearne up 10 to nothing after the PAT.

Throughout the first quarter, the Eagles had no intention of letting up. Kemon Langham kept the ball and ran it down the side into the end zone. It made the score 17 to nothing after the PAT.

In the second quarter, Thorndale looked to put points on the board and fumbled the ball in their endzone. The ball is recovered by Quendavion Struaghter for an Eagles touchdown. Hearne led 23 to nothing.

The Eagles won 33 to 0 and ended the regular season 2-8.

