Leon defeats Normangee with 40-7 to end the regular season

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Over at Panthers’ Stadium, Normangee hosts the Leon Cougars for their final game of the season.

Leon created a 19-0 lead in the first half with a couple of touchdown passes to Cooper Stevens and Landon Thomas.

The Panthers attempt to slow the Cougars down with a forced fumble from Richard Ross and Zane O’Neal recovered the fumble, but didn’t make it far.

The Leon Cougars won tonight with 40-7 and have earned themselves a spot in the playoffs.

The Division 2A team will be up against the Garrison Bulldogs at Bulldogs’ Stadium next week. Kickoff starts at 7pm.

