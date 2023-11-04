Leon defeats Normangee with 40-7 to end the regular season
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Over at Panthers’ Stadium, Normangee hosts the Leon Cougars for their final game of the season.
Leon created a 19-0 lead in the first half with a couple of touchdown passes to Cooper Stevens and Landon Thomas.
The Panthers attempt to slow the Cougars down with a forced fumble from Richard Ross and Zane O’Neal recovered the fumble, but didn’t make it far.
The Leon Cougars won tonight with 40-7 and have earned themselves a spot in the playoffs.
The Division 2A team will be up against the Garrison Bulldogs at Bulldogs’ Stadium next week. Kickoff starts at 7pm.
