Madisonville routs Salado in regular season finale

Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville junior running back Phillip Green, Jr. ran for four touchdowns, senior wide receiver Lorenzo Johnson caught two touchdowns and the Mustangs beat Salado in the regular season finale 56-14 Friday night at Mustang Stadium.

Green, Jr. started the scoring with a short touchdown run in the first quarter and backed it up with a 37-yard touchdown in the second quarter to put Madisonville in front 14-0 with 10:26 in the first half.

Lorenzo Johnson found the endzone for the first time with 3:53 remaining in the first half. Quarterback Ty Williams spotted Johnson over the middle as the pair connected for a 55-yard touchdown to increase the Mustang lead 28-7 heading into halftime.

Johnson scored his second of the night in the second half on another long touchdown reception, while Green, Jr. added another pair of scores on the ground.

“We wanted to finish on a high note, you know, coming off the loss last week at, Waco Connally and we, we want to take that into the playoffs,” Madisonville Head Coach Russell Urbantke said following the win. “When you can run the ball and throw the ball. You know that’s a big plus.”

Madisonville ends the regular season with an 8-2 record. The Mustangs will take on LaGrange in the Bi-District round of Class 4-A Division II on Thursday night at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.