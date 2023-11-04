Man arrested for shooting vehicle in Bryan

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A man was taken into custody Friday in connection to a shooting where a vehicle was hit.

Hugo Leiva is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

The shooting took place at the 3200 Block of Boonville Road early Thursday morning.

The incident involved a woman who did not want to be identified. The woman said that when she turned onto Boonville, a truck pulled into the right lane, turned its hazards on, and then shot at her.

The woman then pulled into the parking lot of Allen Academy, and her car locked up.

Blake Jennings, founder of OnRamp, a nonprofit that gifts cars to people in need, said the woman involved is one of his clients.

“The bullet caused the car to be inoperable, so it shut down,” Jennings said. “Fortunately, she called the police, and they came quickly.”

No one was injured in the shooting.

The Bryan Police Department recommends that if you find yourself in this situation, distance yourself from the area, try to get a suspect description, and call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
A selection of titles included on the list of challenged books.
Brenham ISD pulls 32 books from high school library after resident complaints
Bryan Police investigating after a vehicle was hit by gunfire
Jessica Bundren, 40, was sentenced to life in prison.
Stepmother gets life on charges connected to girl’s death
Nariah Reeves remains in jail on a $405,000 bond.
Grand Jury hands up indictment for woman accused of murder

Latest News

The Snook Bluejays fell to the Louise Hornets 22 to 35 Friday at their home stadium.
Snook takes another loss for their final game of the season
Texas A&M vs Ole Miss BGFN Preview
Men arrested in Bryan shooting
2 men arrested in connection to Bryan shooting on San Jacinto Lane
Baylor Scott and White informed the public about upcoming winter season illnesses and new...
Healthcare officials discuss plans to improve facility for better care