Snook takes another loss for their final game of the season

The Snook Bluejays fell to the Louise Hornets 22 to 35 Friday at their home stadium.
The Snook Bluejays fell to the Louise Hornets 22 to 35 Friday at their home stadium.(KBTX)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook Bluejays fell to the Louise Hornets 22 to 35 Friday at their home stadium.

In the first quarter, J. Beaux Hruska brings the ball into the endzone, moving the ball about 15 yards down the field. This was the first score for the night.

The Louise Hornets then carried the ball for over 50 yards right into the endzone for the second touchdown of the night three minutes into the second quarter.

The Bluejays then make a touchdown pass where J. Beaux Hruska throws to Joshua Green, which made it the second touchdown for the Bluejays.

The Hornets ended the second quarter with another touchdown, making the score 14 -14 at halftime.

The Snook Bluejays lost to the Hornets, making it their fifth loss of the season. This concludes the Friday night lights for Snook High School until 2024.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
Jessica Bundren, 40, was sentenced to life in prison.
Stepmother gets life on charges connected to girl’s death
A selection of titles included on the list of challenged books.
Brenham ISD pulls 32 books from high school library after resident complaints
Bryan Police investigating after a vehicle was hit by gunfire
Nariah Reeves remains in jail on a $405,000 bond.
Grand Jury hands up indictment for woman accused of murder

Latest News

Hugo Leiva
Man arrested for shooting vehicle in Bryan
Texas A&M vs Ole Miss BGFN Preview
Men arrested in Bryan shooting
2 men arrested in connection to Bryan shooting on San Jacinto Lane
Baylor Scott and White informed the public about upcoming winter season illnesses and new...
Healthcare officials discuss plans to improve facility for better care