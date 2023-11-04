Snook takes another loss for their final game of the season

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook Bluejays fell to the Louise Hornets 22 to 35 Friday at their home stadium.

In the first quarter, J. Beaux Hruska brings the ball into the endzone, moving the ball about 15 yards down the field. This was the first score for the night.

The Louise Hornets then carried the ball for over 50 yards right into the endzone for the second touchdown of the night three minutes into the second quarter.

The Bluejays then make a touchdown pass where J. Beaux Hruska throws to Joshua Green, which made it the second touchdown for the Bluejays.

The Hornets ended the second quarter with another touchdown, making the score 14 -14 at halftime.

The Snook Bluejays lost to the Hornets, making it their fifth loss of the season. This concludes the Friday night lights for Snook High School until 2024.

