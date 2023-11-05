Becerra and Calzada Named to SEC All-Tournament Team

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team had two players selected to the SEC All-Tournament Team as the Aggies made a run to the semifinal round. Sophomores Sydney Becerra and Carolyn Calzada earned spots on the 11-player squad.

Becerra scored the game-winning goal in Texas A&M’s 1-0 victory over No. 15 South Carolina in quarterfinal action and added an assist on the Aggies’ overtime equalizer in the heart-breaking 3-2 loss to Georgia in the semifinals. The gifted midfielder ranks second on the team with 15 points on five goals and five assists.

Calzada played all 200 minutes, anchoring the backline at a center back position. In the quarterfinal round she helped the Aggies post their ninth shutout of the season. The Sugar Hill, Georgia, native has started 17 games, missing three due to injury. Texas A&M owns a 0.93 goals-against average with Calzada on the pitch and 2.33 in the three matches where she was injured.

The award cabinet has filled for Calzada the last two seasons, earning All-SEC First Team following her sophomore campaign and SEC All-Freshman Team as a rookie in 2022.

The Aggies own a 9-7-4 mark on the season and await word of an NCAA Tournament bid when the bracket is unveiled in Monday’s 3 p.m. selection show.

