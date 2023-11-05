Becerra and Calzada Named to SEC All-Tournament Team

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team had two players selected to the SEC All-Tournament Team as the Aggies made a run to the semifinal round. Sophomores Sydney Becerra and Carolyn Calzada earned spots on the 11-player squad.

Becerra scored the game-winning goal in Texas A&M’s 1-0 victory over No. 15 South Carolina in quarterfinal action and added an assist on the Aggies’ overtime equalizer in the heart-breaking 3-2 loss to Georgia in the semifinals. The gifted midfielder ranks second on the team with 15 points on five goals and five assists.

Calzada played all 200 minutes, anchoring the backline at a center back position. In the quarterfinal round she helped the Aggies post their ninth shutout of the season. The Sugar Hill, Georgia, native has started 17 games, missing three due to injury.  Texas A&M owns a 0.93 goals-against average with Calzada on the pitch and 2.33 in the three matches where she was injured.

The award cabinet has filled for Calzada the last two seasons, earning All-SEC First Team following her sophomore campaign and SEC All-Freshman Team as a rookie in 2022.

The Aggies own a 9-7-4 mark on the season and await word of an NCAA Tournament bid when the bracket is unveiled in Monday’s 3 p.m. selection show.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Bundren, 40, was sentenced to life in prison.
Stepmother gets life on charges connected to girl’s death
Hugo Leiva
Man arrested for shooting vehicle in Bryan
The annual cleanup of the Texas A&M Bonfire Memorial was held Friday.
Aggies and Longhorns come together for Bonfire Memorial cleanup
Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
Men arrested in Bryan shooting
2 men arrested in connection to Bryan shooting on San Jacinto Lane

Latest News

2023 Brazos Valley high school volleyball playoff pairings and results
No. 15 Aggies Open 2023-24 Season Against Texas A&M-Commerce
2023 Friday Football Fever
Calvert Trojans fail to fend off the Oglesby Tigers
2023 Friday Football Fever
Hearne Eagles soar to victory against Thorndale