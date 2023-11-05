Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley hosts Día de los Muertos Festival

Dias de los Muertos
Dias de los Muertos(KBTX)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley helped the community remember and celebrate loved ones who have passed.

It was their 2nd annual Día de los Muertos Festival, held on Beck Street in Bryan outside the Boys and Girls Clubs family building.

There were vendors, costumes, entertainment, and door prizes.

The Day of the Dead is traditionally celebrated on November 1st and 2nd, but this was a special weekend event to bring the community together and teach a special tradition in the Hispanic community.

“If we are to come together as a community, and be united, it is understanding each other. We are a multicultural, multi-racial community here and that’s a beautiful thing. And so when we teach each other about our traditions and our customs and we get each other more, we get along better,” said Fatima Burgueno, Director of Programs and Latino Outreach for the Boys & Girls Clubs.

She says next year’s Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley event is already set for Saturday, November 2nd.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Bundren, 40, was sentenced to life in prison.
Stepmother gets life on charges connected to girl’s death
Bryan Police investigating after a vehicle was hit by gunfire
Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
A selection of titles included on the list of challenged books.
Brenham ISD pulls 32 books from high school library after resident complaints
Hugo Leiva
Man arrested for shooting vehicle in Bryan

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather Update - November 4
Aggieland Outfitters grand opening
Aggieland Outfitters holds Grand Opening for their third location
volunteers gather at college station cemetery to honor veterans
Community volunteers place flags on veteran’s graves at College Station cemetary
Brazos Valley law enforcement join the “Beard It Up and Color for the Cure Campaigns”