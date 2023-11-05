Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley hosts Día de los Muertos Festival

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley helped the community remember and celebrate loved ones who have passed.

It was their 2nd annual Día de los Muertos Festival, held on Beck Street in Bryan outside the Boys and Girls Clubs family building.

There were vendors, costumes, entertainment, and door prizes.

The Day of the Dead is traditionally celebrated on November 1st and 2nd, but this was a special weekend event to bring the community together and teach a special tradition in the Hispanic community.

“If we are to come together as a community, and be united, it is understanding each other. We are a multicultural, multi-racial community here and that’s a beautiful thing. And so when we teach each other about our traditions and our customs and we get each other more, we get along better,” said Fatima Burgueno, Director of Programs and Latino Outreach for the Boys & Girls Clubs.

She says next year’s Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley event is already set for Saturday, November 2nd.

