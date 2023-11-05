Early morning shooting in Brazos County leaves one person injured

Early morning shooting in Brazos County leaves one person injured. Photo Rusty Surette
Early morning shooting in Brazos County leaves one person injured. Photo Rusty Surette(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting.

It happened Sunday at a property on Hensarling Lane near Elmo Weedon Rd.

The sheriff’s office confirmed one person was transported to the hospital, but their condition was not immediately known.

The sheriff’s office says no other details are available at the moment, and there is no active threat to anyone.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Bundren, 40, was sentenced to life in prison.
Stepmother gets life on charges connected to girl’s death
Hugo Leiva
Man arrested for shooting vehicle in Bryan
The annual cleanup of the Texas A&M Bonfire Memorial was held Friday.
Aggies and Longhorns come together for Bonfire Memorial cleanup
Men arrested in Bryan shooting
2 men arrested in connection to Bryan shooting on San Jacinto Lane
Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death

Latest News

Sunday Afternoon Weather Update - November 5
Dias de los Muertos
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley hosts Día de los Muertos Festival
Saturday Evening Weather Update - November 4
Aggieland Outfitters grand opening
Aggieland Outfitters holds Grand Opening for their third location