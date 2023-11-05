Early morning shooting in Brazos County leaves one person injured
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting.
It happened Sunday at a property on Hensarling Lane near Elmo Weedon Rd.
The sheriff’s office confirmed one person was transported to the hospital, but their condition was not immediately known.
The sheriff’s office says no other details are available at the moment, and there is no active threat to anyone.
