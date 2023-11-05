Navasota Police Department responds to major wreck on Highway 6

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department responded to a major wreck that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to Navasota PD, a vehicle rolled over on southbound Highway 6 near FM 3060. Police say one person was injured and taken by helicopter to hospital.

Southbound traffic was shut down and diverted to the feeder road, but was reopened just after 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.

