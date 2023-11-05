Navasota Police Department responds to major wreck on Highway 6

Southbound traffic has been shut down and is being diverted to the feeder road
Navasota Police Department responds to major wreck on Highway 6
Navasota Police Department responds to major wreck on Highway 6(WIBW)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department responded to a major wreck that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to Navasota PD, a vehicle rolled over on southbound Highway 6 near FM 3060. Police say one person was injured and taken by helicopter to hospital.

Southbound traffic was shut down and diverted to the feeder road, but was reopened just after 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Bundren, 40, was sentenced to life in prison.
Stepmother gets life on charges connected to girl’s death
Hugo Leiva
Man arrested for shooting vehicle in Bryan
The annual cleanup of the Texas A&M Bonfire Memorial was held Friday.
Aggies and Longhorns come together for Bonfire Memorial cleanup
Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
Men arrested in Bryan shooting
2 men arrested in connection to Bryan shooting on San Jacinto Lane

Latest News

Sunday Afternoon Weather Update - November 5
Early morning shooting in Brazos County leaves one person injured. Photo Rusty Surette
Early morning shooting in Brazos County leaves one person injured
Dias de los Muertos
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley hosts Día de los Muertos Festival
Saturday Evening Weather Update - November 4