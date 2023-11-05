No. 15 Aggies Open 2023-24 Season Against Texas A&M-Commerce

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 15 Texas A&M men’s basketball team opens its 2023-24 season with a home matchup against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at 7 p.m. on Monday at Reed Arena. It will be the season-opener for both teams.

Promotions Update:

AGGIE BASKETBALL FAN ZONE: Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, giveaways, and activities for the whole family! For ALL fans opening one hour prior to tip-off.

AGGIES CAN: The annual AGGIES CAN drive is celebrating over two decades of giving back to our local community! Texas A&M Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and Aggie student-athletes are asking for your help in collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank and The 12th Can.

Texas A&M Storylines

Texas A&M enters 2023-24 ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 19 by USA Today Coaches Poll. The Aggies were ranked in the AP preseason poll for the seventh time since the wire service began its college basketball rankings for the 1948-49 season. It was the Aggies’ first preseason ranking since starting the 2018 season at No. 25. Only twice have the Aggies been ranked higher in the preseason poll: No. 13 in 2007 and No. 14 in 1980. The Aggies have been ranked in the last five editions of the AP Top 25.

The Aggies lost just a single player that exhausted his collegiate eligibility in 2022-23 (Dexter Dennis). Leading the group of returnees are junior G Wade Taylor IV and graduate G Tyrece Radford, who both earned All-SEC honors last year. All told, the team’s 2022-23 individual leaders in minutes, points, rebounds, assists, steals, 3-pointers and free throws will be back in action for the Aggies.

Texas A&M added five new players to its roster: graduae transfers G Eli Lawrence (Middle Tennessee) and F/C Wildens Leveque, junior transfer G Jace Carter (Illinois-Chicago), freshman G Bryce Lindsay and freshman G/F Rob Dockery.

Dockery will become the first player in school history to wear jersey #9 after the NCAA adjusted its jersey rules to allow players to wear numbers 0-99 last summer.

Head coach Buzz Williams, entering his fifth year in Aggieland, was named SEC Coach of the Year for a second time last year after guiding the Aggies to a 25-10 overall record, including a sparkling 15-3 conference record, and the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2018.

Williams’ 52 wins over the past two seasons were a program record and he became the first Texas A&M head coach to win 25 or more games in consecutive seasons. Williams’ teams have tallied the two highest-ranked wins in school history over Associated Press Top 25 teams with victories over No. 2 Alabama in the 2022-23 regular season finale and No. 4 Auburn in the 2022 SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Taylor IV was one of three NCAA DI players with 500+ points, 125+ assists and 50+ steals while making 85% or better on free throw attempts last season. He led the SEC in free throws made with 168 and FT percentage with an 87.5% success rate at the line.

Radford has started every game for the Aggies since joining the team as a grad transfer from Virginia Tech in 2021-22. The 6-foot-3 Radford was the only SEC player under 6-foot-7 to average more than 13.0 points/5.0 rebounds per game. He had 26 games with double-figure points last year, including 30-plus nights vs. DePaul (31) and Auburn (30).

Senior F Andersson Garcia was the SEC’s top rebounder off the bench with a league-best 69 offensive boards and 142 total rebounds. Garcia’s 69 offensive boards off the bench ranked No. 6 nationally and No. 1 among players in the power five leagues. He was the Aggies’ bench leader in points (105), offensive, defensive and total rebounds, steals (20) and free throws made and attempted (35-of-49)