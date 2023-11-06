At 5-4, The Aggies’ goals have had to change

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football is coming off a close 38-35 loss on the road at No. 10 Ole Miss where a blocked field goal would have sent the game to overtime.

The Aggies are now sitting at 5-4 with three games remaining, so the best the Aggies could finish is 8-4 before a bowl game. That isn’t exactly what they had in mind to start the year. Winning an SEC title is already out of the question, but the Aggies still have goals they want to achieve.

”We expected undefeated and to win a national championship. The same goal as every team has at the beginning of the year” explained defensive lineman Albert Regis. “Right now we’re not in a position to do that anymore, so we’re just planning on winning out and fighting to get bowl-eligible,” Regis added.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher said no one is blaming each other in the locker room and they’re still motivated to finish the year strong.

”How that team competed in that game, I still love our leadership,” Fisher exclaimed. “They didn’t fall away. They kept competing and playing every play. We have to learn to help them make another play, but I still like the dynamic and personality of this team and its ability to compete,” Fisher added,

The Aggies will take on Mississippi State at home this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with a chance to become bowl-eligible.

