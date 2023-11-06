Aggies Claim Singles, Doubles Titles at Texas A&M Invitational

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team closed its fall slate with a pair of titles, as Daria Smetannikov won the singles championship and Gianna Pielet/Sydney Fitch brought home the doubles title at the Texas A&M Invitational Sunday afternoon.

No. 94 Smetannikov was named co-singles champion, finishing with a 2-1 record on the weekend. She dropped her opening match but responded with a pair of wins. She downed Texas’ Vivian Ovrootsky (6-1, 5-7, 7(7)-6(5)) for her first win of the weekend. Smetannikov followed that up defeating Sierra Berry of Baylor (0-6, 6-0, 6-3) to claim the co-championship title.

Fitch and Pielet were the outright doubles champions after a 3-0 weekend. The new pair defeated Utah’s Ana Luisa Cruz/Sara Akid (6-3). Later that day, the duo beat Baylor’s Berry/Danielle Tuhten (6-4). To secure the crown, Fitch/Pielet defeated Tennessee’s Catherine Aulia/Eleonora Molinaro, in a tightly contested 7-5 match.

The remaining squad consisting of Ellie Pittman, Lizanne Boyer, Avery Esquivel, Kayal Gownder, Elise Robbins and Jeanette Mireles went 9-2 in doubles play and 19-3 in singles.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on the performance’s this weekend …

We had an excellent showing overall and I am very pleased with the high level that we competed at throughout the three-day event. It turned out to be a great way to close the fall.”

MATCH RESULTS

Doubles Results

Friday

(TAMU) Sydney Fitch/Gianna Pielet def. (UTAH) Ana Luisa Cruz/Sara Akid (6-3)(UTAH) Emma Kamper/Yuhan Liu def. (TAMU) No. 94 Daria Smetannikov/Jeanette Mireles (6-2)(TAMU) Ellie Pittman/Lizanne Boyer def. (UTAH) Kaila Barksdale/Isabella Pitchford (6-4)(TAMU) Kayal Gownder/Elise Robbins def. (UH) Gabriela Cortes/Elena Trencheva (7-5)(TAMU/ARK) Avery Esquivel/Katie Ferguson def. (BU) Lauren Littell/Lindsay Patton) (6-4)

(TAMU) Sydney Fitch/Gianna Pielet def. (BU) Sierra Berry/Danielle Tuhten (6-4)(TAMU) Jeanette Mireles/Ellie Pittman def. (SMU) Millie Skelton/Reka Patel (6-1)(TAMU) Elise Robbins/Lizanne Boyer def. (BU) Lauren Littell/Lindsay Patton (6-3)(TAMU) Daria Smetannikov/Kayal Gownder) def. (UTAH) Kaila Barksdale/Isabella Pitchford (6-4)

Saturday

(TAMU) Sydney Fitch/Gianna Pielet def. (TENN) Catherine Aulia/Eleonora Molinaro (7-5)

(TAMU) Daria Smetannikov/Ellie Pittman def. (UH) Sophie Schouten/Sonya Kovalenko (6-3)

(TAMU) Jeanette Mireles/Lizanne Boyer def. (UH) Gabriela Cortes/Elena Trencheva (6-3)

(TAMU/ARK) Kayal Gownder/Katie Ferguson def. (TAMU) Avery Esquivel/Elise Robbins (6-2)

Singles Results

Friday

(TENN) Catherine Aulia def. (TAMU) No. 94 Daria Smetannikov (6-3, 6-3)

(TENN) Eleonora Molinaro def. (TAMU) Jeanette Mireles (1-6, 6-4, 7-5)

(TAMU) Ellie Pittman def. (SMU) Millie Skelton (6-4, 7-5)

(TAMU) Sydney Fitch def. (SMU) Reka Patel (6-3, 6-2)

(TAMU) No. 121 Gianna Pielet def. (ARK) Katie Ferguson (6-3, 7-5)

(TAMU) Lizanne Boyer def. (BU) Lauren Littell (6-0, 6-3)

(TAMU) Kayal Gownder def. (UT) Maddy MacNeil (6-1, 6-1)

(TAMU) Avery Esquivel def. (BU) Lindsay Patton (6-2, 6-0)

Saturday

(TAMU) No. 94 Daria Smetannikov def. (UT) Vivian Ovrootsky (6-1, 5-7, 7(7)-6)

(TAMU) Jeanette Mireles def. (UT) Taisiya Pachkaleva (7(5)-6, 7(6)-6)

(TAMU) Ellie Pittman def. (UTAH) Kaila Barksdale (7(5)-6, 6-3)

(UH) Sonya Kovalenko def. (TAMU) Sydney Fitch (6-4, 3-6, 7(4)-6)

(TAMU) No. 121 Gianna Pielet def. (UH) Elena Trencheva (6-2, 6-0)

(TAMU) Lizanne Boyer def. (UH) Sophie Schouten (6-3, 6-3)

(TAMU) Kayal Gownder def. (BU) Lauren Littell (5-7, 6-2, 6-3)

(TAMU) Elise Robbins def. (UT) Maddy MacNeil (4-6, ret.)

Sunday

(TAMU) No. 94 Daria Smetannikov def. (BU) Sierra Berry (0-6, 6-0, 6-3)

(BU) Danielle Tuhten def. (TAMU) No. 121 Gianna Pielet (3-6, 6-0, 6-1)

(TAMU) Jeanette Mireles def. (UTAH) Yuhan Liu (6-3, 2-6, 6-1)

(TAMU) Ellie Pittman def. (UTAH) Ana Luisa Cruz (3-6, 6-3, 6-4)

(TAMU) Lizanne Boyer def. (ARK) Katie Ferguson (5-7, 6-1, 6-3)

(TAMU) Sydney Fitch def. (UTAH) Isabella Pitchford (6-7(5), 7(4)-6, 10-2)

(TAMU) Avery Esquivel def. (BU) Lauren Littell (6-3, 6-4)

(TAMU) Elise Robbins def. (BU) Lindsay Patton (6-2, 7-5)

(TAMU) Kayal Gownder def. (UH) Elena Trencheva (5-7, 7-5, 10-5)

