B/CS Chamber of Commerce prepares for Annual Banquet and Ag Breakfast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Business leaders from across Bryan/College Station will gather in one week for the Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet.

The B/CS Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Banquet is Monday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Hilton College Station.

The featured speaker is Texas A&M University interim president Mark Welsh.

In addition, they will honor Citizen of the Year, former Judge Travis B. Bryan, III, Volunteer of the Year, Bret Richards with Coleman & Patterson and the Ambassador of the Year.

The Chamber of Commerce will also honor the hardworking farmers and ranchers in our community at the annual Ag Breakfast on Tuesday, November 21 at the Brazos County Expo at 7 a.m.

It will feature food grown, produced and donated locally. Breakfast will be prepared and served by local farmers. Individual tickets are $20.

To purchase tickets, call 260-5200 or go to the Chamber’s website.

