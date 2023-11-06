Cheers to the newest way to network with young professionals in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Raise your glass to the newest way to network with young professionals in Bryan/College Station!

“Clink” is a social networking event held at Lake Walk Pavilion for young professionals to connect and celebrate developing your life and career in our community. =

You can enjoy mocktails by Sage Roots Cocktails, light fare provided by Ronin, and more in Lake Walk’s vibrant outdoor pavilion.

The event is happening on Monday, November 6 from 4:30pm to 8pm.

