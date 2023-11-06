Crosby, Sessums named CUSA Players of the Week

Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston State Football(KBTX)
By Sam Houston Athletics Communications
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DALLAS – Sam Houston defensive back Da’Marcus Crosby and kicker Colby Sessums were named the Conference USA defensive and special teams players of the week, the league announced on Monday, following the Bearkats’ 24-21 win over Kennesaw State.

The 2023 CUSA Players of the Week are presented by Blenders Eyewear and are voted on by a panel of the league’s media. They are the first such honors for the Kats this season.

Crosby led the Kats’ defense Saturday against Kennesaw State, helping Sam Houston get its first win as an FBS program. The Sam Houston defensive back led the team with 10 total tackles, his second consecutive 10-stop game, but his biggest play came when he picked off an Owl pass with 2:59 to play in the game at the Bearkats’ 46-yard line.

It would be the final offensive play of the game for Kennesaw State as the Kats went down the field and kicked a walk-off, 35-yard field goal as time expired for the win. Crosby’s performance led the Kats’ defensive effort that was outstanding in the second half, holding KSU to only 56 yards, two first downs and only 16 total plays. It also marked Sam Houston’s third second-half shutout of the year.

Sessums nailed a 35-yard field goal as time expired to give the Kats the 24-21 win. The Haslet native was also 3-3 on PATs and is now 17-for-17 on the year. Sessums is also 7-for-10 on field goals in 2023, including a perfect 5-for-5 on tries between 30-39 yards.

The Bearkats will look to stay in the win column this weekend when they travel to Louisiana Tech to take on the Bulldogs on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. from Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston.

The game will be aired on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Bearkat Sports Network.

