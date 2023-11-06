Enjoy Brookshire Brothers variety of nachos for National Nachos Day

A popular dish has become one of Brookshire Brothers’ signature meals since opening its doors.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Customers at Brookshire Brothers can come enjoy some popular dishes such as regular nachos with chicken or something they call “dirty nachos.”

Dirty nachos have become a favorite on their menu which consists of brisket, queso, green onions and sliced jalapenos. Brookshire Brothers event coordinator Molly Talbot says they sell this particular entree a lot.

“It’s been really crazy to see, like, how many people love these nachos,” Talbot said. “We sell so many of them on a daily basis, especially on the weekends and game days.”

A nontraditional plate of nachos that Brookshire Brothers sells also sells a more nontraditional nacho option, which they call “dirty fries.” These come with everything the dirty nachos have but is served with a french fry base instead of tortilla chips.

You can click here to see their full menu.

