Expert advice to avoid back pain during holiday travels

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you are driving, flying, or sleeping on the couch at your relative’s house during the holidays, it’s important to take care of your spine.

Dr. Vazquez and Dr. Sass from ChiroFirst Chiropractic and Wellness joined The Three to share some expert tips.

The first tip is an easy one to follow.

“Take your wallet out. Put it in the cup holder. Get it out of the way, so it’s not throwing your pelvis off. When you put that wallet down here and you sit for a prolonged amount of time, it’s going to throw off your pelvis,” Vazquez explained.

Dr. Sass says it’s also extremely important to consider your sleeping arrangements, especially when it comes to the pillow(s) you’re sleeping on.

“Whether you’re sleeping on your side or you’re sleeping on your back, we want to make sure that our spine is in line with the rest of our neck. What I mean by that is whenever we’re laying on our side, we want to make sure that the cervical spine isn’t dropping down too far or being pushed too far up from a really big, fluffy pillow. The same thing applies if you’re sleeping on your back. You don’t want to have your head pushed all the way up like this,” Sass demonstrated.

Lastly, if you’re hitting the road for a holiday road trip, be sure to account for time to make a few pit stops along the way.

“Every hour, every two hours, walk around. Just walk around for like 10 to15 minutes, alright? You can even do some light stretches. Stretch. Walk around. Move around,” Vazquez said.

If you try all of these tricks, but still feel wonky after the holidays, you can schedule an appointment to see Dr. Sass or Dr. Vazquez here.

