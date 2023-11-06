Flags placed on the graves of veterans at the Aggie Field of Honor ahead of Veterans Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Community members and veteran organizations placed flags on the graves of fallen soldiers Sunday at the Aggie Field of Honor in College Station.

It’s an event that has a mission of acknowledging those who risked their lives for our country. There was a specific list of fallen soldiers given to all volunteers so they could put flags aside their graves.

More than 1,000 flags were placed at gravesites across Brazos County in preparation for Veterans Day.

