COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds of people made their way to the Museum of the American G.I. ahead of Veterans Day weekend to take in the ‘History in Motion’ experience.

Participants had the opportunity to step behind the battle lines and immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of American war history, as they got up close and personal with the museum’s collection of vehicles and weapons once used to defend the freedoms of the United States of America.

Military life comes alive as the Museum of the American G.I. presents ‘History in Motion’ (KBTX)

From WWII tank rides to machine guns retrofitted for paintball shooting, a Howitzer artillery gun, and even a flamethrower demonstration, there was plenty of family-friendly entertainment. Each participant was able to ride in a WWII 2 1/2 ton CCKW or modern HUMVEE to the reenactment fields where all the activities occurred.

Food trucks, snow cone vendors, and a gift shop were also available for visitors to enjoy.

Santa also made a special trip from the North Pole just to see this fantastic demonstration of historic vehicles and even took one out for a spin with some young soldiers.

New this year was the museum’s ‘School of the Soldier’ experience, which delves into the daily routines and activities of Civil War soldiers, offering insights into camp life, drills, meals, and leisure time outside of the battlefield.

The ‘History in Motion’ program is made possible, in part, through Hotel Tax Revenue funding from the City of College Station, facilitated by the Arts Council of Brazos Valley.

In December, history will come to life once again with the museum’s ‘Winter on the Front 1914-1918′ exhibit, providing a glimpse into what soldiers endured as they battled both the enemy and the harsh elements during the winters of the Great War.

