No. 15 Texas A&M tips off season at home against Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas A&M Aggies

College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -21.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions in the season opener.

Texas A&M went 25-10 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Aggies shot 43.2% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce finished 7-12 on the road and 13-20 overall last season. The Lions allowed opponents to score 73.4 points per game and shot 46.2% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.