Student arrested at A&M Consolidated High School for making terroristic threat

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A student at A&M Consolidated High School was arrested Monday for making a terroristic threat.

Families received a letter from Principal Gwen Elder saying administrators were notified that a student made comments perceived to be threatening.

This was investigated by the administration and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy, which resulted in the student’s arrest.

“We take any report that is threatening to our staff and students seriously and work closely with local law enforcement to investigate and take appropriate action,” Elder wrote to families.

The letter went on to ask families to take this moment to talk with their students about speaking up when feeling threatened either by speaking to a teacher and administrator or by submitting a tip on the P3 Campus App.

