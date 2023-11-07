Dance the night away at the 2023 Lil’ & Elite Wrangler Barn Dance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Throw on your boots and get ready to dance the night away because Sunday, Nov. 12 from 5-9 p.m. is the Lil’ & Elite Wrangler Barn Dance at Brazos County Expo.

There’s a 5 p.m. dinner and a 6:30 p.m. show.

The event also features a silent auction, raffles, live D.J., a boot dance and more family-friendly fun!

Performances will be by Lil’ Wranglers, Wranglers Elite and The Aggie Wranglers.

The funds from this event pay for travel when the wranglers go dance.

“We’ve danced together for 11 years,” said two Elite Wranglers, Keaton Weiser and Kelsie Scott.

Weiser said last year funds raised at the Barn Dance helped pay for a performance on a cruise last year.

