Drums Along The Brazos returning to College Station

The 11th annual drumline competition will bring in percussionists from around the state
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some of the best high school drumlines will be coming to College Station to showcase their skills.

Drums Along The Brazos will be hosted at College Station High School with 14 drumlines set to compete.

College Station High School Head Band Director Jon Seale says the drumline contest always brings a lot of energy to the crowd.

“Basically what these drumlines are doing is they’re playing their marching band shows that they’re doing with the rest of the band,” Seale said. “But now with the drumline contest, it’s just drums and front ensemble.”

Tickets for the contest can be purchased on-site for $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Band students will be able to get in free if they are wearing a band shirt.

