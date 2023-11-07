Enhance your natural beauty with help from this new, local business

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bringing art and science together in the field of medical aesthetics, Skin Edit is a Nurse Practitioner-run MedSpa located right here in the Brazos Valley.

“We are both Nurse Practitioners with a passion for aesthetics, but also a passion for holistically treating a patient, and we have brought that vision and all of our experience here to College Station where we started SkinEdit,” said Co-Founder, Stephanie Whitmer.

“I think that we both agree that within the aesthetics field, because you’re not held down by insurance, there is a lot more freedom to actually help people, so I think that’s really what drives that passion for both of us,” said Co-Founder, Ellie Leal.

SkinEdit specializes in creating natural-looking results. They offer a wide array of neurotoxins, fillers, and lasers to enhance your natural beauty.

Client, Bailey Tuley, says she searched for months on end to find the right fit for her, but upon meeting Stephanie and her team, she knew right away that SkinEdit was the place for her.

“Right away, I just meshed with Stephanie. She was so informative, so sweet. I absolutely adore her. She takes everything into consideration as far as financially, like what you can or cannot do. She gave me a skin regiment that I was able to take home with me and it’s been really awesome because most days I don’t even wear makeup anymore, which is huge for me. I’m in my 30s now and I feel like my skin is better now than it ever has been. I fully give credit to Stephanie and her expertise,” Tuley said.

Whitmer and Leal said their team is dedicated to improving the lives of their patients through comfortable, and stress-free care.

“I think it’s the fact that we are both wives, mothers, and members of this community and that we’re not just driving in to do a quick injection here and there. We have a full treatment plan going forward and what that looks like maintenance wise. That’s what people are really looking for, that trusting relationship with someone that you’re talking to about things that you want to improve on yourself,” said Leal.

“It is very vulnerable to come into a place and talk about the things that you don’t love about yourself, that you would like some help with, and to have someone that you can sit down with and feel comfortable with, that is huge for me,” added Tuley.

You can schedule a consultation at SkinEdit Med Spa here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.