Focus at Four: Texas A&M Professor, researcher crucial part in postpartum depression treatment

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a first-of-its-kind pill to treat postpartum depression, PPD.

Dr. Samba Reddy, a Texas A&M Regents professor and researcher, contributed groundbreaking research that led to the development of the pill.

He joined First News at Four to discuss how he got started in researching neurosteroids and the relationship they have with PPD.

Click on the video above to see the entire conversation.

