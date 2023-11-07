Hillier Funeral Home collecting coats and blankets for homeless

Hillier partners with Twin City Mission to provide those in need with the blankets and coats
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hillier Funeral Home is collecting new and gently used blankets at coats for Twin City Mission.

Hillier Hearts was created by the funeral home’s staff after caring for Al Sims, a homeless veteran in Bryan who passed away.

Hillier partners with Twin City Mission to provide those in need with the blankets and coats that are received throughout the drive.

They will accept either new or gently used blankets and coats at both their locations: 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan and 4080 State Hwy 6 in College Station through Thursday, Nov. 9.

Donation boxes are left outside both front doors.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders were called following an incident near Prairie View A&M late Sunday...
7 injured in shooting at Prairie View A&M homecoming party
A&M Consolidated High School
Student arrested at A&M Consolidated High School for making terroristic threat
Local family asks for help identifying vehicle in hit-and-run accident
Local family asks for help identifying vehicle in hit-and-run crash
Grimes County crash
Navasota Police Department responds to major wreck on Highway 6
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

They started the choir because they didn’t see a lot of free community music programs in the...
Teachers, performers create children’s choir
Lions Pride Sports is hosting an anniversary show Friday night.
Lions Pride Sports celebrating anniversary with ‘Here to Stay 6′ show Friday
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - November 7
Friends of Chamber Music presents flutist Brandon Patrick George and Mahan Esfahani, a...
Pair of award-winning musicians to perform in College Station