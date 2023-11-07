Hillier Funeral Home collecting coats and blankets for homeless

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hillier Funeral Home is collecting new and gently used blankets at coats for Twin City Mission.

Hillier Hearts was created by the funeral home’s staff after caring for Al Sims, a homeless veteran in Bryan who passed away.

Hillier partners with Twin City Mission to provide those in need with the blankets and coats that are received throughout the drive.

They will accept either new or gently used blankets and coats at both their locations: 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan and 4080 State Hwy 6 in College Station through Thursday, Nov. 9.

Donation boxes are left outside both front doors.

