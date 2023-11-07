Holiday shopping for the baker or chef in your life at Cocoa’s Pantry

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s officially the holiday season and many people are starting to think about gifts right now.

If you know someone who loves to bake or experiment in the kitchen, Cocoa’s Pantry is a great place to visit.

Located in Historic Downtown Bryan, the locally owned store has many gift-giving options from pots and pans to high-quality knives, and even something for the kiddos!

“More and more children are in the kitchen these days, so they love to have their own knives that are safe for them to use and their own pots and pans,” said owner Christina Patterson.

When it comes to decorating your holiday table, they have plenty of place settings to choose from.

“You know, we usually have more people than just our families, so it’s nice to have something to just pick up and throw in the trash when you’re done,” added Patterson.

Cocoa’s Pantry is also hosting a knife skills class on December 2 to teach participants about knife safety in the kitchen.

The class holds 12-16 people, so reserve your spot now.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders were called following an incident near Prairie View A&M late Sunday...
7 injured in shooting at Prairie View A&M homecoming party
A&M Consolidated High School
Student arrested at A&M Consolidated High School for making terroristic threat
Local family asks for help identifying vehicle in hit-and-run accident
Local family asks for help identifying vehicle in hit-and-run crash
Grimes County crash
Navasota Police Department responds to major wreck on Highway 6
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Some of the best high school drumlines will be coming to College Station to showcase their...
Drums Along The Brazos returning to College Station
Bringing art and science together in the field of medical aesthetics, Skin Edit is a Nurse...
Enhance your natural beauty with help from this new, local business
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Drums Along The Brazos returning to College Station
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Drums Along The Brazos returning to College Station