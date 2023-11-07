Holiday shopping for the baker or chef in your life at Cocoa’s Pantry

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s officially the holiday season and many people are starting to think about gifts right now.

If you know someone who loves to bake or experiment in the kitchen, Cocoa’s Pantry is a great place to visit.

Located in Historic Downtown Bryan, the locally owned store has many gift-giving options from pots and pans to high-quality knives, and even something for the kiddos!

“More and more children are in the kitchen these days, so they love to have their own knives that are safe for them to use and their own pots and pans,” said owner Christina Patterson.

When it comes to decorating your holiday table, they have plenty of place settings to choose from.

“You know, we usually have more people than just our families, so it’s nice to have something to just pick up and throw in the trash when you’re done,” added Patterson.

Cocoa’s Pantry is also hosting a knife skills class on December 2 to teach participants about knife safety in the kitchen.

The class holds 12-16 people, so reserve your spot now.

