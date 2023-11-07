Lions Pride Sports celebrating anniversary with ‘Here to Stay 6′ show Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lions Pride Sports is celebrating six years of bringing professional wrestling to the Brazos Valley.

The stars are gearing up for an anniversary event in Downtown Bryan.

“Here to Stay 6″ will be hosted at the Bryan Boxing gym Friday night.

Wrestlers Mia Friday and Jak Calloway were on Brazos Valley This Morning Tuesday to talk about what fans can expect.

“It’s going to be a great show. We’ve got a lot of crazy matches lined up and this is just a build up of all the months of matches leading up to this and it’s going to be a crazy show,” said Mia Friday.

“If you want to see something you’ve never seen before, we are the best entertainment in BCS. I just think, hands down, we have great talent, we have future stars like Mia Friday who’s wrestled in Japan, held the belt last year. I’m coming for a belt soon, and just come to Lions Pride Sports,” said Calloway.

Here to Stay 6 is being held at Bryan Boxing (107 E. Martin Luther King Jr., St. in Bryan). Doors open at 7 p.m. Bell time is 7:30 p.m.

You can purchase tickets here.

