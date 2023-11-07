Local family asks for help identifying vehicle in hit-and-run crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is asking the public for help in identifying the other vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening.

Michael Gamboa, 17, was driving down the frontage road off of Highway 6 when a car pulled out of the Academy Sports + Outdoors parking lot. He said the car tried to merge directly into the left lane, causing the collision.

“Once I came here, I pulled up and I seen the truck, and no, it wasn’t good,” Michael’s mother, Vanessa Gamboa, said.

Local family asks for help identifying vehicle in hit-and-run accident

According to Michael, he attempted to slam on his brakes to avoid the crash, but was too late. His airbags deployed, and the other car was able to drive away from the scene.

“I wanted to make sure everybody was okay, but they stopped at the pole right there for like two seconds, and then they took off on the highway,” Michael said.

He believes the car is a gray, early-2000s model SUV with a plastic wheel cover on the back. He said he hopes whoever is responsible chooses to come forward.

“Have the courage to confront yourself, and do the right thing even when nobody’s watching,” he said.

Local family asks for help identifying vehicle in hit-and-run accident

Michael and his two passengers, his girlfriend and her younger brother, had only one minor injury following the crash.

His mother said she’s thankful that none of them were seriously hurt, but she wants answers for her son.

“He’s speeding away and not checking up on my kids. Very upsetting,” she said.

Michael’s truck is his pride and joy, his mother said. They’re still unsure if the damage will be able to be repaired.

“I just want this to get taken care of, really. I want to make it right for him,” she said.

The College Station Police Department says to reach out to them with any information. Visit their website or call (979) 764-3600.

