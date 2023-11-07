Pair of award-winning musicians to perform in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pair of award-winning musicians will perform on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at A&M United Methodist Church.

Friends of Chamber Music is presenting flutist Brandon Patrick George and Mahan Esfahani, a harpsichordist. The two will play selections that feature both instruments.

The concert begins with a pre-show performance by the Brazos Civic Orchestra Wind Quintet. The main concert beings at 7 p.m.

Elena Reece, the artistic director for Friends of Chamber Music, suggests arriving early to not miss any of the show.

Admission is free.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.