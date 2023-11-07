Povzner earns SEC Diver of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner was awarded SEC Male Diver of the Week honors Tuesday afternoon, the league announced.

Povzner secured first on the 3-meter board and third on the 1-meter against Georgia Tech this past Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium.

The senior scored a 431.18 to earn first-place on the 3-meter and scored a 358.80 on the 1-meter board for a third-place finish.

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming & diving team hosts the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium Nov. 15th-17th with swimming prelims beginning daily at 9:30 a.m., diving starting at 12 p.m. and finals getting underway at 5:30 p.m.

