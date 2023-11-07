Povzner earns SEC Diver of the Week

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner was awarded SEC Male Diver of the Week honors Tuesday afternoon, the league announced. 

Povzner secured first on the 3-meter board and third on the 1-meter against Georgia Tech this past Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium.

The senior scored a 431.18 to earn first-place on the 3-meter and scored a 358.80 on the 1-meter board for a third-place finish. 

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming & diving team hosts the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium Nov. 15th-17th with swimming prelims beginning daily at 9:30 a.m., diving starting at 12 p.m. and finals getting underway at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders were called following an incident near Prairie View A&M late Sunday...
7 injured in shooting at Prairie View A&M homecoming party
A&M Consolidated High School
Student arrested at A&M Consolidated High School for making terroristic threat
Local family asks for help identifying vehicle in hit-and-run accident
Local family asks for help identifying vehicle in hit-and-run crash
Grimes County crash
Navasota Police Department responds to major wreck on Highway 6
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

No. 15 Aggies Down Lions in Front of Big Season-Opening Crowd
Aggies Earn First Round Hosting Duties at NCAA Tournament
Texas A&M Football
At 5-4, The Aggies’ goals have had to change
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
At 5-4, The Aggies’ goals have had to change
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Crosby, Sessums named CUSA Players of the Week