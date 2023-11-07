Salvation Army kicks off holiday season with Rock the Red Kettle event

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Kick off the season of giving with The Salvation Army!

For the first time ever, Aggies Doing the Most Good and The Salvation Army are partnering up in College Station to host Rock the Red Kettle.

The event is a free concert benefitting the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army.

The setlist features Cody Joe Hodges, David Pugh Band and more.

There will also be photo opportunities with special guests like former/current NFL athletes and The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Yell Leaders.

You’ll find free hot chocolate, lots of dancing, games and giveaways too!

“It’s important for the people in the community, so we can continue giving the services and the help that they need all year long,” said Salvation Army BCS Corps Officer, Captain Luis Villanueva.

Rock the Red Kettle will be Nov. 16 from 5-8 p.m. at Rudder Plaza.

